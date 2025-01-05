Source: Mnangagwa regime corruption inspired by cruelty and wickedness
This cruelty is vividly demonstrated by the recent shocking revelation from the Executive Director of the Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG), Farai Maguwu, who exposed the appalling state of a hospital in Marange, Manicaland province.
The Maternity Ward of this hospital is in shambles, with patients sleeping on the floor due to a shortage of beds, while those “fortunate” enough to have a bed are forced to use disused doors as makeshift mattresses.
This is not just a disgrace but a crime against humanity.
Marange, after all, is the epicenter of Zimbabwe’s diamond mining industry.
It is here that the vast majority of the country’s diamonds are extracted, making Zimbabwe the seventh-largest diamond producer globally.
In 2023 alone, 4.9 million carats of diamonds were mined in Marange, valued at $303 million.
To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08
Since the discovery of diamonds in 2006, the country has likely earned over $20 billion from their sale.
Yet, despite this immense wealth, the local population of Marange remains among the poorest in Zimbabwe.
The wealth generated from this region has not translated into improved livelihoods or significant infrastructural development for its people.
Instead, the area symbolizes the Mnangagwa regime’s corruption, where billions are looted while the local population is left in destitution.
What manner of corruption is this?
How can anyone be so heartless as to steal billions while leaving behind communities that cannot afford even the most basic medical care or infrastructure?
It is unfathomable cruelty that defies logic.
No country in the world is free from corruption.
Even Denmark, Finland, and New Zealand—the three least corrupt countries in the world according to Transparency International’s 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI)—are not immune to it.
Denmark scored 90 out of 100, Finland 87, and New Zealand 85 on the CPI, which measures perceived public sector corruption.
Even though the corruption in these countries is the lowest in the world, that fact that they didn’t score 100 out of 100 shows that it is still present.
What sets these countries apart, however, is that their corruption does not cripple their economies or condemn their citizens to poverty.
In Denmark and Finland, the proportion of people living below the international poverty line of $2.15 per day is virtually zero.
Denmark’s poverty rate has remained stable at 0.2%, and Finland’s at 0.1%.
Even when using national poverty thresholds, Finland’s rate is just 5.5%.
These figures reflect the strong commitment of these nations to transparency, accountability, and good governance.
Zimbabwe, on the other hand, ranks 157th out of 180 countries on the CPI, with a dismal score of 24 out of 100.
This low ranking is the root cause of the nation’s woes.
Corruption in Zimbabwe is not only rampant but also cruel and wicked, deliberately orchestrated to enrich a few while the majority suffer.
How else can one explain the fact that Zimbabwe has earned over $20 billion from diamond sales in just over two decades, yet Marange’s hospital cannot afford proper beds or mattresses?
This extends far beyond Marange.
In Bikita, where lithium is mined, according to a community member who contacted me last week, residents face eviction by Bikita Minerals to make way for expanded mining operations.
A local dam, constructed by the Robert Mugabe administration for community use, has supposedly been taken over by the mining company, potentially leaving residents without a water source.
This is the same pattern of cruelty repeated across Zimbabwe’s resource-rich areas.
In Mutoko, where black granite is mined, the local population has seen no tangible benefits from this wealth.
Instead, they live in misery, cursing the day this precious mineral was discovered in their region.
This looting of resources by the Mnangagwa regime borders on the sadistic.
It is not merely about greed but about an insidious desire to see Zimbabweans suffer.
What kind of government allows its citizens to sleep on floors or doors in dilapidated medical facilities while billions of dollars are siphoned off from natural resources?
Even countries with corruption ensure that their citizens benefit from national wealth.
In Denmark and Finland, public services function effectively, and the standard of living is high.
This is common sense—why kill the goose that lays the golden eggs?
Yet in Zimbabwe, the ruling elite is so consumed by greed and cruelty that they not only want the golden eggs but also kill the goose.
The results are clear.
Seventy percent of Zimbabweans live below the poverty datum line, and nearly half survive on less than $2.15 a day.
This is a stark contrast to Denmark and Finland, where poverty is virtually nonexistent.
The Mnangagwa regime’s corruption has crippled the economy, destroyed livelihoods, and condemned millions to a life of suffering.
Zimbabweans must recognize that no one will come to their rescue.
The international community may express concern, but the responsibility for change lies squarely with the people.
Zimbabweans must stand united and demand accountability from their leaders.
It is time to stand up against this looting and cruelty.
The Mnangagwa regime’s corruption is not just about stolen money; it is about stolen lives, stolen futures, and stolen dignity.
This is a fight for survival, and Zimbabweans must be their own liberators.
The people of Zimbabwe deserve better, and it is up to them to make it happen.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/
COMMENTS