‘We suspended @tinoedzazwimwe1’s account for breaking our hateful conduct rule’
HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesman has been banned by Twitter for a second time for allegedly issuing threats against the head of the SADC election observer mission.
George Charamba raged on Twitter after the observers said Wednesday’s polls fell below the regional and international standards for democratic elections.
Twitter users appeared to have reported the account, @tinoedzazwimwe1, after Charamba appeared to threaten Nevers Mumba, a former Zambian vice president and head of the observer mission.
Charamba claimed Mumba was a sellout, the type that would be killed during the liberation war.
“We suspended @tinoedzazwimwe1’s account for breaking our hateful conduct rule. We found they broke our hateful conduct rule through different reports we received about their behaviour,” Twitter said in response to one user who had reported the account.
Charamba “isn’t allowed to create new accounts,” Twitter added.
It is not the first time Charamba has been kicked off the platform for bullying or hateful language.
He was probably banned while using the username @jamwanda2 for cyberbullying and sexist remarks targeting a female South African TV journalist.
He defied the ban by simply opening a new account as @tinoedzazwimwe1.
