Mnangagwa to commission Magaya’s Heart Stadium 

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is this morning expected to officially open the Heart Stadium in Harare, at a ceremony that will be attended by other government officials and football stakeholders.

Construction of the first phase of the Swansea Stadium look-alike is complete and the contractors were yesterday busy putting the final touches before today’s grand opening.

Permanent secretary in the Sports ministry Nicholas Moyo led a delegation of officials yesterday that included director of sports and recreation in the same ministry Eugenia Chidhakwa to tour the world class facility and evaluate its readiness for the commissioning.

The officials appeared to be in awe of spacious changing, doping control rooms and offices as well as the changing rooms equipped with 100-inch television and other modern electronic facilities.

The 5000-seater facility which was built on CAF design expectations also has trendy dugouts, VIP and corporate boxes.

Speaking to the media after the tour of the facility yesterday, Yadah Complex’s Walter Magaya said the stadium was open for use by Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars when they play their continental club competitions next year.

“What I want to see is international football being played in Zimbabwe by any team, be it a club or national teams. I am pledging this stadium for use next year, this is a promise. I have already ordered 10 000 more bucket seats, and they should be here anytime soon. I have already purchased them, so the stadium will be ready when the qualifiers resume next year. Mark my words, we won’t have any international home games played away,” Magaya said.

A First Instance Board (FIB), an independent decision making body set up by CAF member associations to enforce club licensing requirements including stadiums, is expected to inspect Heart Stadium after tomorrow’s ceremony and recommend it for use for games.

“I will invite the FIB to come and inspect the stadium for the local games first. We are in the process of constructing more changing rooms so ultimately the stadium will consist of four changing rooms for it to be able to host international games. I’m sure we will be done by the first week of February.

“Any team that wishes to use our complex, from the hotel facilities, Arena B and the main stadium, are welcome. I love all the teams in Zimbabwe, be it Ngezi Platinum Stars, Manica Diamonds, Highlanders, Caps United or Dynamos, so I don’t mind them coming and using these facilities for their campaigns in the African Safari.

“The national teams as well are welcome to come and use the stadium, hence I named it the Heart Stadium, and not Yadah Stadium. It’s for everyone.”

Magaya did not give the exact figures of the stadium costs, but revealed that millions were sunk into the project with most of the money spent on installing a sophisticated underground drainage system for the suspended playing pitch.