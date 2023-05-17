Mnangagwa: Zimbabwe Will Hold Free, Fair And Credible Elections This Year

WASHINGTON – President Emmerson Mnangagwa says his government will conduct free, fair and credible elections this year.

Speaking at a high-level debt resolution forum in Harare today, Mnangagwa said the government is putting in place all the necessary measures to ensure that the elections are free.

Former Mozambican leader Joachaim Chissano and African Development Bank president Akinwumi Adesina told Mnangagwa and other participants that transparent elections are a pathway to Zimbabwe’s arrears and debt clearance program.

Zimbabwe is saddled with a US$17,3 billion external debt and US$6 billion in arrears after failing over the years to pay its dues to the International Monetary Fund, Paris Club, World Bank and other international finance institutions.