Source: ‘Mobilising investors for Zim a priority’ –Newsday Zimbabwe

Nyabaya, a philanthropist, said areas of urgent interest include healthcare, education, agriculture, smart technology and infrastructural development.

DUBAI-BASED businesswoman Edith Nyabaya has urged women to unite and mobilise investors across all sectors from across the globe to help shore up Zimbabwe’s economy.

Nyabaya, a philanthropist, said areas of urgent interest include healthcare, education, agriculture, smart technology and infrastructural development.

She said her company and its partners are set to invest in organic farming, a move meant to improve health diets in Zimbabwe and the rest of Africa.

Most African countries rely on GMO foods mainly imported from Europe and South America.

“We are planning to invest in the best organic agricultural farming that will allow African families to eat natural food that is free from all sorts of artificial additives that could cause different types of diseases,” Nyabaya said.

“We need to invest in this sector and I am confident that it will yield the intended and much-needed results.”

She said it is high time women in Zimbabwe up their game in mobilising investment to revitalise the economy.

“More Zimbabwean women should join hands in helping our President [Emmerson Mnangagwa] with mobilising investors, initiatives aimed at revitalising the country’s economy in such pivotal sectors,” she said.

“We need to mobilise investors massively and focus on infrastructure development, health, education and agriculture, thereby laying a strong foundation for the country’s sustainable growth and development.

“We need to restore Zimbabwe’s status as the ‘breadbasket of southern Africa’ by requiring modernised farming techniques, investing in technology and ensuring access to finance for farmers. It might also involve training programmes to equip farmers with necessary skills.”