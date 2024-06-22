Source: Model defines journey as full of grace –Newsday Zimbabwe

Young model, Ashanthelle Chapenga

HAVE you ever wondered what emotions arise when a dream is ultimately realised? For a young model, Ashanthelle Chapenga, it came with a lot of emotions, motivation to soar even higher and an unmatched happiness.

NewsDay Weekender Life & Style spoke to the model who recently brought home three titles from her first international pageant Miss Eco-Tourism World that was recently held in Durban, South Africa.

Background information and modelling journey

I am a 16-year-old student at Midlands Christian College in Gweru. I was born in Bulawayo and went to Petra College Junior.

I ventured into modelling in 2022 with my first pageant being Miss Teen Universe Zimbabwe, where I was in the top five and got the title of Miss People’s Choice. Later on in 2022, I was crowned Miss Teen Asia Pacific Zimbabwe. Last year, I participated in Miss Teen Eco-Tourism Zimbabwe, where I was crowned as the queen and I am the reigning queen for 2023 to 2024.

I became a finalist for Miss Teen Eco-Tourism World and I was humbled to represent the country in the world pageant.

Motivation

In addition to Tumi Sibanda inspiring me and being the reason I decided to pursue modelling when I joined Miss Teen Universe Zimbabwe, I also decided to continue my grandmother’s modelling legacy.

Apart from that, pageants provide me with a forum to advocate and raise awareness for a cause that is dear to my heart. It provides networking opportunities and it can serve as a stepping stone towards various careers.

Moments of pride

I really felt proud to represent my country. This was a dream come true for me because Miss Eco-Tourism World was my first international pageant. Bringing home more than one title has to be the best thing that has ever happened and it motivated me to keep soaring high. The journey that led to this moment has been a blessed one indeed. It was full of emotions, happiness, support and love. I must say it was full of grace and nothing less.

I came back home with titles of Miss Teen Eco-Tourism World First Runner Up, Public Choice award and I was also crowned Miss Teen Eco-Tourism World Ambassador for 2024-2025.

Insights gained through modelling

I have gained a deeper understanding of the importance of environmental conservation and sustainable practices. Personal growth, self-reflection, cultural appreciation and networking opportunities are also part of the biggest lessons I gained from this modelling experience that I hope to carry forward in my career.

Wish list

I hope this achievement will open a door for me. I hope that I will be able to get sponsorship to run my bicycle rental application which I innovated in April 2023. I wanted to come up with ideas that could promote sustainable tourism by reducing carbon footprints, hence strengthening my advocacy “Conserving the environment while protecting biodiversity”. I believe that this will help me to raise more awareness in various ways.

Inspired to serve as an ideal role model

I intend to go for a few pageants and continue to aim to create a better future for the next generation. I will stand as a representative of the youth taking action against climate change.

I hope to have a positive impact in every room that I enter by encouraging the youth and everyone else to work hard and never doubt themselves. I believe that I am a walking testimony.

Support system that has been helpful

My family, community, Save Our Environment Trust, Midlands Christian School, my designer Ishmael known as Zarguesia and Truth Models Academy, among others, have been supportive.