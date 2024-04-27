Source: Modeling offers platform to lead by example –Newsday Zimbabwe

MODELLING advocates tell us that the modelling vocation offers a platform to lead by example while embodying the change that one wishes to see in the world, thereby encouraging others to follow suit. It is a tool for social change and making a positive impact in communities. It revolves around raising awareness and speaking up for a cause not solely depending on persuading others, but rather living out the principles and values models advocate for.

And so, as one of the country’s biggest pageants, the Miss Universe Zimbabwe grand finale fast approaches NewsDay Weekender Life & Style took time to speak to the young women vying for the Miss Universe crown on some of the issues that drive their ambitions.

On May 18, 18 out of 30 women who auditioned will battle to be crowned Miss Universe Zimbabwe. The crowned queen will represent the country at the 73rd Miss Universe competition in Mexico in November.

The Miss Universe Zimbabwe aspirants say they are keen advocates for helping orphaned children, promoting equal education opportunities, free cleft surgeries for children, inclusion of women in climate action and promoting digital literacy in marginalised communities, among others.

Adoption of children

Hanna Brits revealed that she came from a family whose members were all adopted. Therefore, she is an advocate for helping children in need of families. Throughout her life she has been grateful growing up in a loving household that she was adopted into. She realised as she grew older that there were many children who were not as fortunate as herself. Through her platform, she wants to encourage adoption and help orphaned children find families because everyone deserves to be loved.

Equal education opportunities

A model who has had the privilege to represent the country at international stages such as the Miss Supranational and Miss Earth, Sakhile Zibusiso Dube stands as an advocate for the promotion of equal education opportunities for orphans and vulnerable children. She started a non-profit organisation called the Zibusiso Foundation in 2021 with the aim of empowering orphans through mentorship programmes and vocational skills development. The 27-year-old believes that education is the key to ending the world’s orphan crisis adding that a challenging start in life should not deprive any child to achieve their dreams.

Another model Letwin Chinomona is passionate about alleviating poverty through fulfilment of children’s rights to education as well as sustainable means of income generation, specifically agriculture. Last year she launched the Gracehill organisation in Mutamba in Manicaland province where they provide accessible, affordable and free education to close to 60 children while consecutively running a campaign called Build your own table in Mutoko district which focuses on farming and teaching agriculture as a sustainable income source to eradicate poverty.

Free cleft surgery

Hailing from Mhondoro, Mashonaland West province is 29-year-old model Pauline Marere, founder of Gratitude Cleft Movement. She has partnered Global Cleft, Cranio Foundation, Smile Train, Sally Mugabe Children’s Hospital and the Shumiro Sarah Magandi Trust hospital working towards providing cleft surgeries for free every month to babies and adults with clefts while offering psychological support to cleft mothers who face rejection and depression after giving birth. Marere said children born with clefts and untreated clefts have challenges breathing, feeding, speaking and can even die. She said cleft treatment can alleviate these challenges and help these people thrive.

In partnership with the Ministry of Health, and being inspired by Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 and 9 which advocate for innovation, good health and well-being, she is working towards a cleft shop where she will be locally producing cleft equipment in order to ease the burden for cleft parents in the country.

Child healthcare improvement

Meanwhile, medical student Tanyaradzwa Muparutsa, in line with SDG 3, is advocating for the improvement of the health system mainly focusing on breast and cervical cancer to ensure that every woman gets access to life saving screenings and treatment.

She published an article on the use of Chinese and African Traditional Medicine in cervical and breast cancer treatment and another one that explored use of genetic bio markers in screening for various cancer types.

Women in climate change

With a love for climate and environment, Nozihle Gumede, a trained climate diplomat founded the Mainah Trust, an organisation that strives to empower women in communities that are most affected by climate change. She has been an advocate for climate change for over five years, working with local and international youth-led organisations to raise awareness about the climate crisis and empowering disadvantaged communities affected by the effects of climate change. As a voice for marginalised communities, she represented the country at United Nations Conference on Climate Change. The model is also advocating for women inclusion in environment and climate action.

Digital literacy in marginalised communities

Model Jessie Marisa founded Click2gether, an unprofitable organisation dedicated to bridge the divide in the country by providing access to technology, digital literacy training and online resources to technologically marginalised communities.

Waste disposal

Dominique Middlemas, who is advocating for the prevention of littering and illegal waste disposal in the country through the five Rs: Rethink, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Respect, founded an organisation called Cleaner Nation, where they gather individuals once a month and sometimes weekly in order to clean waste dumped on the streets as she strives to reduce environmental pollution through educational campaigns because she believes that together, citizens can create a cleaner Zimbabwe contributing to better health.