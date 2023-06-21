Source: Modernisation of Beitbridge border enters homestretch | The Herald (Local News)

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

The Zimborders Consortium says it is now at the final stage of the construction and transformation of the Beitbridge Border Post.

The Government and the consortium have been transforming the port of entry at a cost of US$300 million under a private public partnership.

Under the Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) agreement, Government provided the land and technical experts while the consortium provided funding.

Upon compilation of the project Zimborders will manage and maintain the infrastructure for 17 and half years before handing over the facility to the Government.

The development partner will recoup its investment from border user fees.

In an interview, Zimborders Consortium general manager, Mr Nqobile Ncube said civil works which started in January 2021 and had been planned in three phases to ensure that there was continuity in terms of traffic flow.

“We are now winding up all the construction works including the out of port project and we should be done at the end of this month (June),” he said.

“What is left is ancillary works, including erecting signage to direct the flow of traffic to the correct terminals.

“We have the freight, buses, light vehicles and pedestrian terminals and all processing different categories of traffic”.

President Mnangagwa has since commissioned the new freight terminal, ICT facilities, and bus terminal which fall under phases 1 and 2.

The freight terminal opened to traffic in October 2021 while the bus terminal opened in June last year and the light vehicles terminal in December last year.

According to the official, in terms of the general outlook of the whole project including out-of-port works, everything had been completed within the deadlines.

“Under the out-of-port works projects there is the construction of a staff village for border workers with 220 housing units, an 11,4 mega-litres water reservoir, a new fire station, an animal plant and quarantine facility, and a sewer oxidation dam,” said Mr Ncube.

“All these have been completed and handed over to the Government”.

The border post had been transformed under three main pillars which include the separation of traffic, automation, and building efficiencies.

Mr Ncube said the creation of the three terminals had resulted in border authorities being able to offer customised services to each type of traffic and the plan was bearing fruit.

Following the automation of services, the human interface between border authorities and clients that creates room for rent-seeking activities was gradually being eliminated.

At a later stage, authorities intend to introduce another module called the automated number plate reader.

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority commissioner for customs and excise, Mr Batsirai Chadzingwa, said: “We are happy with the new state of affairs where most of the services have been automated and this has seen us improve our way of doing things”.

The volume of traffic cargo was increasing daily as more transporters began to realise the premium of using this port of entry. “The introduction of the pre-clearance system for all imports and exports has helped reduce the turnaround time people are spending at the border”.

The acting head of immigration, Mrs Canisia Magaya, said the current modernisation of the border had resulted in a major transformation of traffic and service delivery.

Immigration were handling an average of 9000 travellers daily and that the number peaks two or three times during major holidays.

“We are also happy with the introduction of the biometric systems which have helped reduce criminal activities at the port.

“The usual touts and conmen and wheeler dealers are now easy to detect and control. You will note that between 11 June and 17 June we rounded up 987 people for violating immigration and border laws”.