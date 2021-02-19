Source: More vaccines coming | The Herald

Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE will soon benefit from the one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility that was sourced by various countries.

United Kingdom Embassy to Zimbabwe spokesperson confirmed the development.

“We are pleased Zimbabwe has signed up to the COVAX facility and we look forward to the first consignment of vaccines arriving soon,” said the Embassy.

The UK’s assistance is through the global COVAX facility which is led by the WHO, Gavi and CEPI.