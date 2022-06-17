Source: Moreblessing Ali murder suspect not in our structures – Zanu PF – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

ZANU PF on Thursday distanced itself from Pius Jamba, the murder suspect in the callous murder of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist, Moreblessing Ali killing, saying he was not part of their structures.

“I got some reports that the culprit got apprehended and the culprit is in no way one of us, and what I gather is that the opposite is true of those people who had been attacked first,” party political commissar Mike Bimha told journalists during a press conference.

He accused the CCC of staging acts of violence to court international attention ahead of the Commonwealth Heads Meeting scheduled for Rwanda.

Bimha said President Emmerson Mnangagwa had called on party members to stay away from violence.

“When we had our last Politburo meeting, one of the things that the President said was to condemn any acts of violence, that the party does not condone violence because it does not bring anything… there is no room for violence because we don’t benefit from anything” Bimha said.

Zanu PF had called the press conference to discuss its recent Cell Day exercise to verify its structures, and the business symposium which will be held in Masvingo.