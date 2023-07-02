Source: Mother says daughter is possessed – The Standard

Harare Magistrates Court

A Harare woman has accused her daughter of acting like a person possessed with demons.

Florence Chimodzajeko from Avondale told magistrate Sharon Mashavira that she has not known peace after her daughter Tafirei Mugwani returned to Zimbabwe from Europe.

“I am sick and tired of the abuse that this child has put me through,” Chimodzajeko said.

“She is behaving like someone possessed by demons.

“She has also harassed my grandsons through squeezing their manhood saying she wants to hurt me the same way I allegedly hurt her son.”

Mugwani accused her mother of refusing to tell the truth on circumstances leading to her son getting burnt in 2020.

“She said it was the maid, but they never reported the case to the police,” Mugwani said.

She also accused her mother and late father of raising her in a toxic environment.

The magistrate granted Chimodzajeko the peace order.