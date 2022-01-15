Source: Motorists filmed going through red light fined | The Herald

Crime Reporter

At least 12 of the 21 motorists summoned last year to Avondale Police Station in Harare over allegations of shooting through a red traffic control light at the intersection of Monavale Road and Solomon Mujuru Drive in Belvedere have been fined by the police with others having to go to court once investigations have been completed.

The motorists were caught on video cameras installed at the intersection going through the red lights.

Deputy national police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Blessmore Chishaka confirmed that the 12 had paid admission of guilt fines.

In September last year, the police summoned a list of motorists photographed going through the red light on Tuesday August 24, using licence plate details to identify the owners..

“Bring copies of your driver’s licence and the registration book of the vehicle in question. Photographs and video footages will be used as evidence.”

Those summoned were Silence Hills Investments (Toyota Fielder ACJ 2342), Juliet Mukeka (Toyota Ipsum ACN 3258), Frank Tobozah Muhle (Nissan Wingroad ACY 4978), Lloyd Manyika (Toyota IST ADK 4378), three vehicles with only registration numbers ADN 0391, ADX 6364 and ADZ 1223, Pascore Muerudza (Mercedes Benz E-Class AND 6674), Kudzanayi Janhi (VW Polo ADQ 3443), Godfrey Muterere (Nissan Atlas AEI 3442, Toma Shonhiwa (Toyota Regius AEJ 7177) and Magadaline Madzimire (Toyota Axio AEJ 8218).

Others were Tawanda Machaya (Toyota Belta AEL 6945), Chiedzo Chikowore (Toyota Altezza AET 4390), Emeria Bhachi (Honda Fit AEW 1183), Debra Fungai Mutandiro (Honda Fit AEY 6209), Min Travel Tours (Toyota Sienta AFD 9023), Norest Chimuzinga (Nissan Xtrail AFH 7934), Pamela Pundo (Honda Fit AFI 0870), Pharmanova (Pvt) Ltd (Nissan Navara D/Cab (AFK 1845), Nyakudya Enesia (Honda Fit AFM 0021), Edmore Dzaru (Mazda Veris AFM 4310) and Boost Africa Traders (Pvt) Ltd Isuzu DMax AFN 1539).

Police said they will continue publicising all the motorists who violate traffic regulations.

In 2020, police in Harare and the Central Vehicle Registry (embarked on a Smart Policing strategy through the use of technology to arrest offending motorists in the capital’s Central Business District.

Under the operation, police started using cameras in the city targeting kombis and mushikashika that are notorious for breaking road rules and regulations.

At least 110 kombi drivers were arrested since the inception of the operation in December 2019.

This was not the first time that police have issued a statement looking for motorists for traffic offences.

In 2012, over 16 000 motorists were on the police wanted list in Harare over various offences.