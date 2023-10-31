Source: Moyo rejects NIC, reasserts authority as MRP leader – #Asakhe – CITE

The Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) appears to have split into two factions, with the leadership led by Mqondisi Moyo dismissing the newly formed National Interim Committee (NIC), which disbanded the party’s national executive last month.

Last month, a grouping of MRP members announced they were dissolving Moyo’s National Executive Committee (NEC) due to poor performance, and appointed – Thembisani Mfulongashi Mpofu – Matabeleland North Chairperson and Mudenda Chilumbo – youth chairperson to coordinate party activities until a congress was held next year in April.

Moyo was accused of mismanaging party assets and engaging in divisive policies, amid claims that several NEC members were based in South Africa displaying arrogance.

In the latest twist, Moyo’s NEC has also announced that it still exists under the provision of the party’s Constitution, with Rule 16 declaring it as the highest organ of the party between conferences.

This NEC has moved in to expel the two co-chairpersons of NIC – Mpofu and Chilumbo while suspending other committee members, as part of disciplinary measures.

“Part (g) of Rule 16 authorises the NEC to appoint anyone whom it deems suitable to fill a vacancy that arises within the NEC. Regarding press conferences, Rule 5 (i) of the Constitution forbids any party member to publish or distribute any information about the party to any media house without seeking and securing authorisation from the NEC. In terms of the dissolution of NEC, Rules 11 and 34 provide for the dissolution of NEC only at the National Conference. It further states that, between National Conferences, NEC can only be dissolved through consultations with relevant party structures,” said Velile Moyo, a NEC member and national spokesperson.

Moyo told CITE that as “the MRP leadership” they met in consultation with their structures to review what these “comrades had done.”

“We inquired with all provinces and other charters as to the action taken by some of the members. Most of our structures denied their involvement and attributed that this was done by individuals,” he said.

“We further made a decision to involve disciplinary measures based on our constitutional provision to act upon members who would have taken steps that bring the party in disrepute. The decision we have taken is termination.”

The spokesperson claimed it was in light of this constitutional background and how the members who announced this dissolution conducted themselves, that the purported dissolution of MRP’s NEC is dismissed as unfounded and non-existent.

“After the illegal press conference, the deviant members proceeded to form what they termed the National Interim Committee. MRP’s constitution makes no provision for such a structure. This sets all members in the NIC in opposition to the party and the constitution,” Moyo said.

“We also take cognisance the names of certain party members were appended on the press statement giving the impression that they agreed with the false and illegal statement, yet those members never consented to the whole or parts of the deal whose members most have publicly declared their non-involvement in the NIC and its chronological activities. We understand that this is a criminal offence that attracts retribution.”

Moyo said through their actions, the NIC members defamed the character of members who were in good standing with the party.

“The members who declared the dissolution of NEC also injured the integrity of other members and planted factionalism within the movement. In light of the foregoing, the National Executive Committee of MRP announces the termination of party membership of the following with immediate effect – Thembisani Mfulongatshi Mpofu and Mudenda Chilombo,” said the NEC member.

“The above-mentioned are no longer members of MRP. They cannot speak or act in any way on behalf of the party. Further to the above, a decision was also taken to bar all NIC Executive members as listed on their communique/memo dated 1 October 2023, they cannot either speak or act on behalf of the party from today; they are also barred from using any party properties including party emblems and logos.”

Moyo added NEC has also provisionally suspended, while further investigations continue on their membership status and involvement, part of the NIC Executive Members are Edmon Xakaxwayo of Matabeleland South, Eugene Ncube from Bulawayo, Bembethe Khumalo from Matabeleland North, Sehliselo Ndebele from Matabeleland North, Alick Moyo from Matabeleland South, Cengiwe Khumalo from Matabeleland North and Jabulani Sibanda from Midlands.

“The public will notice that Mbonisi Gumbo is not included in the list because he was no longer a member of the party when he addressed the press concerning the alleged dissolution of the NEC,” summed up the national spokesperson.