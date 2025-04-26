Mozambique, Zimbabwe are one – Industry and Commerce Minister Ndlovu

Speaking while giving opening remarks at the official opening of the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, Minister Ndlovu said the two countries not only share traditions and languages but there have trade ties that go back for centuries.

Vusumuzi Dube-Deputy Radar Editor

MINISTER of Industry and Commerce Mangaliso Ndlovu has said that relations between the nations of Mozambique and Zimbabwe are so deep-rooted that they are more like family.

Speaking while giving opening remarks at the official opening of the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, Minister Ndlovu said the two countries not only share traditions and languages but there have trade ties that go back for centuries.

He said, however, the time had come for the further deepening of the trade ties that are in existent between the two nations.