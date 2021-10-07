Source: MP rallies rural communities to attend budget consultative meetings – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY STAFF REPORTER

Makoni Central MP David Tekeshe (MDC-T) has urged rural communities in his constituency to participate in the ongoing Parliamentary budget consultative meetings so that they can air their grievances.

Addressing scores of people including youths in his constituency this week, Tekeshe urged the people to attend a budget consultation meeting to be held in Rusape on October 12.

“We have a parliamentary portfolio committee meeting next week on budget consultations,” he said.

“This is your chance to air your grievances because you are some of the most affected people. You should not let people staying in urban set ups speak on your behalf,” he added.

“Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said we have US$500 million surplus. We can’t have a surplus without medicine in our hospitals and clinics and when our teachers are not well equipped and paid. We should all attend and tell them what we think should be prioritised in the budget.”