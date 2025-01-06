Mpilo introduces diploma in accident management

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Nqobile Tshili, Bulawayo Bureau

MPILO Central Hospital in Bulawayo has launched Zimbabwe’s first post-basic nursing diploma in accident and emergency management, a pioneering initiative aimed at elevating the handling of accident victims to international standards.

Approved by the Ministry of Health and Child Care last year, the two-year postgraduate programme commenced in September and has already begun equipping nurses with specialised skills to manage emergency cases effectively.

In an interview, Mpilo Central Hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr Narcisius Dzvanga, revealed that the programme is being conducted in partnership with South Africa’s Witwatersrand University, which provides mentorship and support.

“We have introduced a post-basic nursing diploma in accident and emergency management. It’s the first of its kind in the country, with mentorship and support from Wits University in South Africa, in addition to our local mentors,” said Dr Dzvanga.

“This two-year programme is not only designed to improve emergency patient care at Mpilo Central Hospital, but also across the country. We have recruited staff from all corners of Zimbabwe, and as the number of trained professionals grows, we are confident more lives will be saved,” he added.

Dr Dzvanga said the hospital seeks to tap into the skills from mentorship from the Wits University which is expected to provide material and human capital training.

The diploma curriculum includes training in patient management during air transport, aligning with the Government’s Air Ambulance initiative launched last year. The service operates six helicopters stationed in Harare, Bulawayo, Victoria Falls, and Manicaland, providing emergency medical support nationwide.

The air ambulance service was launched in Zimbabwe in August in conjunction with the 44th SADC summit.

These specialised helicopters are equipped with advanced medical facilities and staffed by trained medical personnel. They are designed to overcome geographical barriers and provide the same level of medical care available in an intensive care unit.

The Second Republic has embarked on a mission to modernise the country’s healthcare system to achieve the goal of becoming a modern, prosperous and industrialised country by 2030.

President Mnangagwa visited Russia in June to seek investors to establish an air ambulance service.

“With an air ambulance based at United Bulawayo Hospitals and this new diploma, we are better positioned to save more lives. Part of their curriculum is that nurses are learning how to manage patients in the air,” said Dr Dzvanga.

“I’m looking forward to good results. As the programme grows, we aim to increase student intake to meet national needs.”

Zimbabwe experiences a high frequency of road traffic accidents, with incidents occurring every 15 minutes and five fatalities recorded daily.

Dr Dzvanga noted that the programme is critical for equipping medical professionals with advanced skills to handle various types of accidents.

“While all doctors and nurses have basic training in accident and emergency care, this programme takes it a step further, aligning with international best practices. It prepares our staff to handle any accident, whether it’s a fall, car crash, or domestic assault,” he explained.

The programme has 20 students, but Dr Dzvanga expressed hope that other central hospitals will adopt similar initiatives to broaden its impact.

“This is just the beginning. It’s like planting a seed and you don’t expect to harvest your seed immediately. The programme is only a few months old, and students are still in the theoretical phase and are yet to come to the casualty to practice what they are learning,” he said.

“My goal is to see two intakes per year and other central hospitals offering this diploma so that we can create a real impact. With only 20 professionals for the entire country, it’s a drop in the ocean.”

Dr Dzvanga said expanding the programme is essential to ensure that every corner of Zimbabwe benefits from improved emergency care.

He said the introduction of the diploma marks a significant step in addressing the country’s emergency healthcare challenges and underscores Mpilo Central Hospital’s commitment to enhancing patient outcomes through innovation and collaboration.