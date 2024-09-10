Mpox alert as schools reopen 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Parents and guardians navigate the busy Leopold Takawira Road in Harare as they made last-minute shopping for uniforms and stationery yesterday. – Picture: Charles Muchakagara

Trust Freddy, Herald Correspondent

AS schools reopen for the third term today, some parents and guardians have called for strengthened measures against Mpox, which has yet to be recorded in Zimbabwe, with public examination candidates in particular hoping that their preparations will remain unaffected.

The call comes after Government has already directed schools to maintain rigorous hygiene and reinstate select guidelines from the Covid-19 pandemic era.

This is part of efforts to prevent the spread of Mpox.

To date, no case of Mpox has been confirmed locally, but the authorities continue to monitor the situation for any suspected cases of the viral disease that has been seen in equatorial Africa and has had cases of human-to-human contact outside that zone.

Parents yesterday made a last-minute dash to secure school essentials for their children, while the usual pick-up points were busy with buses ferrying boarders.

Zimdancehall artiste Shinsoman and other parents, who had accompanied their children to their usual pick-up points, emphasised the need for enhanced Mpox health protocols as the third term opens.

Their concern stems from the fact that some children of Zimbabwean parents based abroad are returning to mix with their peers, potentially increasing the risk of transmission.

“With schools reopening, we are appealing to the Ministry to conduct awareness campaigns about Mpox,” Mrs Kundai Musharo, a parent said, “We have witnessed children exchanging uniforms at this pick-up point, so teachers must also be strict in ensuring that basic protocols to prevent its spread are strictly adhered to.”

BACK TO SCHOOL…. Parents and guardians see thier children off near Harare Magistrates Court yesterday as the leaners departed for various schools.- Picture : Charles Muchakagara.

Another guardian, Mrs Elizabeth Chinzodzi weighed in saying school authorities should enforce a ban on the practice of exchanging uniforms.

“Given that these children often exchange uniforms when we are not around, we urge boarding masters and matrons to consistently enforce a ban on this practice, particularly now as they return from various places within the country and abroad.”

Shinsoman, who had accompanied his child to the pick up point for boarders off Gamal Abdel Nasser Road, also voiced concerns about Mpox.

“As a parent, I have accompanied my child here, but my greatest fear is the spread of Mpox. I hope teachers will take the necessary precautions to ensure the children’s safety,” he said.

A Form Four pupil at St Benedict’s High School, Dylan Manjoro said: “As candidates, my prayer is that our country remains Mpox-free, so our studies will not be disrupted.”

Valerie Chinzodzi, a Form One student at Dendera High School, advised her peers to avoid drug use.

“My wish is for a peaceful third term, free from any disruptions,” she added.

BACK TO SCHOOL…. Parents and guardians see thier children off near Harare Magistrates Court yesterday as the leaners departed for various schools.- Picture : Charles Muchakagara.

Director of communications and advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Mr Taungana Ndoro said all preparations were in place for a seamless opening of the third term.

“Union representatives have assured us that teachers are geared for the opening of schools, indicating that they are ready to report for duty. We are looking forward to the smooth running of the term. Next year, our examination classes will be doing a heritage-based curriculum,” he said.

Mr Ndoro also highlighted that the school feeding programme will continue, emphasising that starting from this week, learners will be provided with daily meals.

BACK TO SCHOOL…. Parents and guardians escorts thier children off near Harare Magistrates Court yesterday as the leaners departed for various schools.- Picture : Charles Muchakagara.

BACK TO SCHOOL…. Parents and guardians see thier children off near Harare Magistrates Court yesterday as the leaners departed for various schools.- Picture : Charles Muchakagara.

BACK TO SCHOOL…. Parents and guardians see thier children off near Harare Magistrates Court yesterday as the leaners departed for various schools.- Picture : Charles Muchakagara.

BACK TO SCHOOL…. Vendors seen selling to children off near Harare Magistrates Court yesterday as the leaners departed for various schools.- Picture : Charles Muchakagara.

BACK TO SCHOOL…. Parents and guardians see thier children off near Harare Magistrates Court yesterday as the leaners departed for various schools.- Picture : Charles Muchakagara.

BACK TO SCHOOL…. Parents and guardians see thier children off near Harare Magistrates Court yesterday as the leaners departed for various schools.- Picture : Charles Muchakagara.