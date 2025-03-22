Source: MPs push for traditional herbs recognition -Newsday Zimbabwe

PARLIAMENTARIANS are pushing for a law protecting indigenous trees used mainly for medicinal purposes.

Speaking during a debate on Tuesday, the lawmakers supported the story that NewsDay Weekender published on how mumvee or African sausage tree is likely to face extinction due to global medicinal demands.

Makoni South MP Albert Nyakuedzwa called for the preservation of indigenous trees used for medicinal purposes, treating various ailments that remain a cog in the communities.

“Our indigenous trees should be preserved since our health was taken care of by the use of such trees in treating various ailments,” he said.

“Chapter 2:33 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe states that there should be preservation and conservation of our natural resources such as our trees.

“The late Dexter Chavunduka paved the way on the importance of different trees and how they could be used in treating certain ailments.

“We could enhance the law that ensures that our trees and herbs are registered and protected and that this registration should be done through the Ministry of Health and Child Care.”

He further explained that pharmaceutical companies may use locally manufactured herbs that are affordable to many.

“COVID-19 caused havoc globally, but was treated through zumbani. If it was properly formulated and processed into tablets or capsules, Zimbabwe could have made financial boost from natural resources,” Nyakuedzwa said.

“We have a lot of herbs and trees of medicinal value and recognised by other countries. Ailments such as diabetes and hypertension can be treated by local herbs.

“Also, traditional food including rapoko, sorghum, finger-millet and traditional rice are encouraged by doctors.”

The legislator said students can research on the medicinal purposes of each herb or tree and how it can be further developed or processed into treating ailments such as cancer, eye problems and other ailments.

“My plea is to have a law, firstly, to protect and preserve such trees and herbs so that they will not be destroyed,” he said.

“Secondly, to come up with a law that enables the ministry of health accept that our trees and herbs to be processed into drugs and tablets so that we do not lose trees that are important and rely on foreign drugs.

“If done well, we will not be bothered by the foreign aid issue. Our late Honourable Hakata knew certain herbs and shrubs, he helped male MPs here, and we face challenges due to the loss.”

There are some herbs used to treat cancer, stomach ailments such as diabetes and problematic legs.

“As a country, let us enhance or develop our laws in terms of Chapter 2: 33 that says our trees, shrubs and herbs must be protected and more importantly that the minister of health accepts the use of these shrubs into herbs and drugs, which will then assist our people in this country,” Nyakuedzwa said.

Chakari MP Andrew Nkani added his voice, saying the use traditional medicine was associated with practising witchcraft or something evil by mostly Christians.

“It is high time Zimbabweans ensure that they use local traditional medicine. Locally, trees including sausage tree (mumvee) and murumanyama have immense medicinal values and help make progress on what we are debating,” he said.

“We, therefore, call for Zimbabweans to preserve such these indigenous trees through replanting them. It will help us in coming up with drugs that will treat us.

“The government has a duty to come up with programmes to educate people on the benefits of shrubs, trees and herbs.

“It is our work that we must do. We should also further encourage those that are knowledgeable to come out openly and share their knowledge in terms of what these trees, shrubs and herbs can be used for to treat various ailments.”

Nkani said it is high time the nation comes up with research centres, where people are taught, where in-depth researches are conducted on medicinal herbs like the murumanyama tree, in terms of the quantities that are needed to treat one’s stomach ailments.

“Researchers will look into the medicinal value of, let’s say, the sausage tree and how much is required to treat an ailment if one is ill. We need to know the dosage. This debate gives us a chance to speak on how best we can be self-reliant as Zimbabweans,” he said.

Mashonaland East Proportional Representative Lilian Zemura urged people to use traditional medicines.

“These traditional medicines are cheaper than foreign drugs. In Bulawayo, they use ntolwane to treat a diarrhoea bug,” she said.

“It can be administered in powder form thrice a day, it can restore the health challenges, regaining lost weight.

“It is effective even among young children. The late Dexter Chavhunduka even went to the hospitals and was advocating that even sangomas should be allowed to administer drugs.

“Unfortunately, no one is advocating for these traditional medicines that help a lot of people, with some being exported.”

Added Zemura: “The majority of people who administered zumbani survived, but Zimbabweans were looking down upon it.

“We want a law that allows the use of traditional medicines and the Ministry of Health and Child Care must recognise the use of traditional medicines in hospitals.

“There should not be anyone who should dissuade people from administering herbs for treatment. We used to chew leaves and then give them to our children whenever they fall ill.”

The legislator concluded that discussions of this nature were important to keep traditional medicines and knowledge for future generations.