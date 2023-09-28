Source: MRP leader scoffs at purported ouster – The Southern Eye

MTHWAKAZI Republic Party (MRP) president Mqondisi Moyo has hit back at party members who claimed to have dissolved the entire national executive committee (NEC), saying the purported ouster was null and void.

Party spokesperson Mbonisi Gumbo, together with other party members on Monday held a Press conference in Bulawayo where they declared that they had dissolved the entire national executive committee headed by Moyo.

However, Moyo yesterday hit back saying the confusion around the issue revolved around Gumbo whom he described as someone who has ascribed himself the status of MRP elder.

The party national information department’s Velile Moyo described attempts to dissolve the executive committee as fake and dubious.

“It should be noted that Mbonisi Gumbo has on more than three times left the party, and on all the occasions he would rush to the social media where he thinks he can settle his scores,” Moyo said.

“The last time Gumbo was in party structures was sometime last year when he was a committee member in the NEC. He left citing that the position of committee member was too junior for him given that he was a founding member of Mthwakazi Republic Party.

He claimed that Gumbo told his accomplices that by the time Zimbabwe holds elections in August 2023, he would have ascended to the position of MRP president.

“All along, Gumbo has been trying to entice the MRP to fire the whole NEC and replace it with the names he suggested. He was also requesting to be assigned to the most influential position in the party because he is a founding member,” Moyo said.

He also accused Gumbo of holding bush meetings with the intention of coming up with a delegation to meet Moyo. But that flopped, Gumbo decided to champion the taking over of the party leadership, Moyo further claimed.

He accused the ruling Zanu PF of fuelling the confusion rocking his party saying Moyo’s removal as the party president was hatched long back after two officials were planted in the MRP hierarchy.

“All is well and the NEC leadership is not moved by the group of three who want to destroy Mthwakazi. Moyo is giving Zanu PF sleepless nights,” he added.