Mthembu a shining child star in One Weeks 

The comedy follows Fana (Zakhele Mabasa-Mokone), a charming high-school dropout from the streets of Soweto, who cannot believe his luck when he finds himself dating Lihle (Sihle Ndaba), a successful lawyer.

ELEVEN-YEAR-OLD Mangaliso Aluta Mthembu is proving to be a shining star in One Weeks, Chris Q Radebe’s Showmax Original family comedy that streams every Monday on Showmax.

Fana has to rely on the help of Lihle’s sharp-witted 10-year-old daughter, Angie, to avoid losing Lihle to rich men.

Mthembu’s One Weeks journey has been a two-year process that was initiated by her manager, Zama Kheswa.

The child star who is in Grade 6 is happy the show is finally airing and thankful for the positive comments as well as the overall support from the public.

“In 2022 my mom told me that there was this show that required a child, so she and I took action and did a video audition which was sent to production,” she recalled.

“After a few weeks, I was informed that I got the role. I was so excited. Fast forward to December 2023, we then started filming. The rest, as they say, is history.”

Mthembu said she enjoyed acting alongside uncle Siphiwe Mtshali and Mpho Malatsi whom she described as funny both on-screen and behind the scenes.

“We just have so much fun and it hardly felt like work. The best part was us all being in the green room after rehearsals. It was just a fun vibe of chats and singing,” she said.

For Mthembu, One Weeks is not the first show she wanted to be part of. She watches a lot of shows and has always wanted to see herself on television.

“My current favourite show is Umkhokha and my favourite cast member is Hope Mbhele. I remember posting a video of myself expressing my love of the show and my interest in acting alongside Hope as her child in the show.

“I did not realise the traction that video would get as many people viewed and reposted that video. So, putting myself out there and wanting to be on television is second nature to me,” she said.

After One Weeks, Mthembu said she would like to either be on a kids reality show or play the role of a gangster’s child.

Her goals are to be the best actress, playwright and director. Writing, cycling, singing, contemporary dancing and horse-riding are her hobbies.