Source: Muda Dam project remains a pipe-dream –Newsday Zimbabwe

Caroline Mutimbanyoka challenged government to speed up construction of the dam to ease water problems in Chitungwiza.

CHITUNGWIZA residents and several stakeholders have expressed concern over endless delays in the construction of Muda Dam.

Sprout Women Empowerment Trust director and Muda Dam Movement team leader Caroline Mutimbanyoka challenged government to speed up construction of the dam to ease water problems in Chitungwiza. She was speaking during a #GiveLifeToMudaDam breakfast meeting in Harare on Monday.

“People have been talking about Muda Dam for a long time. If you hear them talking about it you assume that its construction has already started. What’s there is just a place. What we want is water, we want women to be safe as they go to fetch water,” Mutimbanyoka said.

“Last time, Finance minister (Mthuli Ncube) promised funds for feasibility studies. He also spoke of Muchekeranwa Dam in Marondera, which he said would feed into Chitungwiza. We are now expecting government to fund the project. The issue of timelines is also important,” she said.

Resident and water champion Sheilla Nyasaya told NewsDay that lack of drinking water was causing a lot of challenges to residents.

Action Aid Zimbabwe country director Joy Mabenge said: “Harare City Council is already struggling to service its residents’ needs. The provision of adequate water is anticipated to lessen the burden of unpaid work for women who spend long hours at public water points.”

Guruve South legislator Patrick Dutiro, who represented the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands and Agriculture, said: “Very soon we are likely to embark on a visit after we were invited by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority to visit all the dams under construction and hear the challenges that they are facing. We will be in a better position to comment then. We face constraints in accessing funding due to sanctions. They are still affecting the people.”

Dutiro urged legislators to scrutinise funds availed for water provision in Parliament to ensure that they push for completion of dams.

Chitungwiza council spokesperson Lovemore Meya said water supplies have since improved as Chitungwiza residents now receive 20 megalitres daily unlike previously when they received water twice per week.

The water supplies, however, still fall far short of daily demand.