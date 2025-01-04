Source: Mudimu calls time on Warriors career –Newsday Zimbabwe

Mudimu announced on social media that he was quitting the Warriors.

WALES-BASED Warriors defender Alec Mudimu has retired from international football.

The nomadic Mudimu retires from international football aged 29.

He will continue playing club football with Flint Town United in Wales, a club he rejoined in June last year.

He had, however, fallen out of favour for the senior national football team, having last played for them at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament hosted in Cameroon in 2021.

“As I sit down to write this letter, I find myself overwhelmed with a mix of emotions. After uncountable years of dedicated service, the time has come for me to say goodbye to a place that has been more than just a workplace — it has and will always be my home, where my heart lays in deep awe,” Mudimu said.

“Reflecting on my journey here, I am filled with gratitude. The experiences I have shared with my brothers, the challenges we have faced together, and the triumphs we have celebrated will forever hold a cherished place in my heart.

“Each moment spent here has shaped me not just professionally, but personally as well. I have learned, grown and been inspired by the incredible individuals I have had the privilege to work alongside.”

The Warriors’ defender, who mostly plays midfield, paid tribute to everyone who supported him in his career.

Mudimu said: “Everyone who helped me throughout my career at the international stage was absolutely amazing, from my family, my agent, my friends and so many more.

“Thank you all for putting up with me and always helping me strive to be the best version of myself both on and off the field.

“Furthermore, the friendships I have formed are treasures I will carry with me into this new chapter of my life.

“I will always remember the laughter we shared during the privilege of travelling the world conquering and beating many nations in the game of football, the late nights spent on important analyses and detailed game plans, and the unwavering support we offered one another in times of need.”

He added: “These memories are woven into the fabric of my life and I am eternally grateful for each one. As I step into retirement from international football, I do so with fond memories and a heart full of love for this wonderful country that is home.

“I look forward to new adventures, spending time with family, and pursuing some long-held dreams.”

Mudimu also played at the 2019 Afcon finals under Sunday Chidzambga in a tournament staged in Egypt.

He was not invited for any of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers nor the Afcon qualifiers under coach Michael Nees.