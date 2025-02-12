HARARE – Residents of Harare’s crime-ridden Mufakose high density suburb have declared war on local drug lords following the savage killing of a woman who was last week stabbed 19 times on the neck by her drug addicted son.

Nyasha Bandawe, 22, known by his alias “Nyale”, stabbed his mother Hilda Drawu to death after a domestic row and this has ignited fury amongst residents who blame drug abuse among the youth as the cause of unending crimes in the community.

Fed-up, some locals have now taken it upon themselves to fight the drug scourge while blaming police for not taking stern action against known drug peddlers.

They have planned a demonstration for February 22 according to Agatha Chiseya, representative for residents.

“We are compiling names and locations of all drug dealers then we hand them over to the police,” she said.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi told ZimLive that authorities are on high alert.

“Let all the people give us the names of the drug peddlers and the names of police officers in complicity with the criminals.

“We are now having these murders cases associated with drug abuse.

“The issue of drugs is quite a serious one and the police are taking serious measures to eradicate the scourge,” he said.

Illegal drugs on the local market includes crystal meth (Mutoriro Dombo Guka), Bronclear (Bronco, Cough Syrup which is an overdose of Codeine), Red beret (all various types of backyard wines costing 0.50c a bottle or Cup), Skunk (Synthetic Cannabis) and Antipsychotics (Mangemba).

A resident, Amos Mbeve claimed Marimba and Warren Park police stations were aware of the nefarious operations by drug peddlers, but drugs still continued to be sold on the streets.

“The police are aware, and some who are in charge get bribes from these drug cartels.

“Our children are dying; some end up mentally challenged and we have no future at all.

“Police just come and go with pockets full; we actually have names, and one is called Mutambisi,” he said.

Notorious drug lords named by residents include Norman ‘Nomara’ Magorisi, Barbra Goto, Boss Dhaa, Benson, Mukanya, Amai Gwaze, Mai Henry, Dread Isaac, Sauro, Mai Mukodzei, Sandra Makovere and Amai Ngoni amongst the few, who also supply other high-density suburbs such as Glen Norah and Highfields.

ZimLive established that there is also naming and shaming of innocent individuals after suspicious score settling motives were evident from other residents.

Member of Parliament for Mufakose, Susan Matsunga told ZimLive that she has engaged the police to deal with the drug lords.

“The issue is quite serious, and we have engaged the top police hierarchy to deal with the matter.

“We must deal with the drug sellers and all those involved, ” she said.

