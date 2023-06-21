Mugabe loyalist Saviour Kasukuwere seeks to ‘save’ nation from Mnangagwa

Former Zimbabwean cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere is returning to Zimbabwe to run as an independent presidential candidate in general elections set for August 23.

In a statement, the 52-year-old former cabinet minister said he “accepted the call to run for office ”.

He said Zimbabwe cannot afford another five years of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s misrule.

“Mnangagwa has on all counts failed on his promises.”

“The question for the party is whether Cde Mnangagwa must be allowed to fail for another five years at the expense of the people of Zimbabwe. The country cannot afford another five years of toxic political differences, a failed economy, and social strife.

“It is time to settle this by throwing this matter back to the people through this election for them to make a choice between fear and hope,” said Kasukuwere.