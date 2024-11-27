Source: Mugodhi apostolic sect leader dies -Newsday Zimbabwe

MUGODHI Apostolic Faith Church (MAFC) leader Tony Sigauke has died.

He was 88.

Sigauke, who was the acting bishop for MAFC, died of natural causes in Harare and will be buried in Mutare on Saturday.

He took over the reins at MAFC in acting capacity in 2019 after substantive leader Aaron Munodawafa was declared incapacitated due to old age.

Munodawafa is 104 years old.

MAFC head of legal department Davison Mangoma yesterday confirmed Sigauke’s death.

“On behalf of the church we lost our revered bishop at the weekend. The position we have is that he will be buried on Saturday in Mutare. We are saddened that the acting bishop is no more,” Mangoma said.

Sigauke’s death came as MAFC was celebrating a court ruling in their favour on the leadership wrangle after the son of the late bishop Tadeu Mugodhi, Washington imposed himself as the new leader.

The Supreme Court last week upheld an ealier High Court judgment that Aaron Munodawafa was the legitimate leader of MAFC.

Sigauke was ordained in 1967 before rising to become the church’s vice bishop in 2014.

Born in 1936 in Musikavanhu, Chipinge, Sigauke worked at Mutare Museum from 1958 until he retired in 1996.