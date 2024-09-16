Munhumutapa Day illuminates Great Zim 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Zanu PF First Secretary President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa arrive for the inaugural Munhumutapa Day celebrations at Great Zimbabwe in Masvingo yesterday. – Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Wallace Ruzvidzo in Masvingo

The historic and ancient Great Zimbabwe National Monuments yesterday transformed into a vibrant spectacle as thousands of Zimbabweans gathered to commemorate the inaugural Munhumutapa Day.

Defying the scorching heat, the energetic crowd, predominantly youthful, showcased national pride.

The atmosphere was electric, a kaleidoscope of hues dancing before the eyes, with the sea of national flags waving in unison coupled with the bright smiles of the crowd, and the lush greenery of the surrounding mountains.

President Mnangagwa’s presence sparked cheers and applause as he interacted with the crowd.

The youth, resplendent in their colourful attire, were the lifeblood of the celebrations. Their energy was infectious, as they sang, danced, and chanted throughout the day.

Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister Tino Machakaire’s instigation of a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday” to the President sent the crowd into raptures.

The President, visibly touched by the gesture, beamed with pleasure on his 82nd birthday, a milestone he had earlier described as “not easy to get to, especially these days”.

The breathtaking scenery surrounding the Great Zimbabwe added to the day’s magic.

The majestic mountains rose up like sentinels, their rugged beauty softened by the lush flora that carpeted the slopes. The vibrant colours of the celebration seemed to blend seamlessly with nature’s palette, creating a breathtaking tapestry of sound and sight.

Zanu PF First Secretary President Mnangagwa and First Lady Dr Auxilia Mnangagwa chant the revolutionary party’s slogan

As the day drew to a close, the crowd reluctant to disperse, it was clear that Munhumutapa Day had etched itself into Zimbabwe’s national consciousness. This was more than just a celebration, it was a declaration of hope, unity, and joy.

The vibrant youth, the resilient people, and the stunning natural beauty had come together to create a truly unforgettable experience.

As the sun dipped below the horizon, painting the sky with hues of gold and crimson, Zimbabweans knew they had witnessed something special, a day that would stay with them forever. One of the attendees, who only indentified himself as Tinashe, said he had travelled from Bulawayo and the celebrations had not disappointed.

“When I saw talk about the Munhumutapa Day in one of our youth WhatsApp groups I declared that I would be in attendance and today was the second time that I have seen the President in real life. What made me happy was actually singing happy birthday for him and seeing him smile as we sang,” he said with excitement.

Another attendee, Tracy Nera, said it had been a great day.

“Bhudhi handimbode kukunyeperai, nhasi ndanzwa kufara (My brother I do not want to lie to you, today was a good day and I am happy),” she said.

It was also her first time entering the Great Zimbabwe Monument.

Information , Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere and Zanu PF Deputy Secretary for security Cde Tendai Chirau chant the party slogan