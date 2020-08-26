CORRUPTION ALERT

Source: Municipality of Redcliff employees looted maize in the presence of a Social Welfare officer

TO: The District Social Welfare Officer

Cc: Officer in Charge- Redcliff Police Station

Cc: The Town Clerk, Municipality of Redcliff

FROM: The Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa, 16, 2nd Avenue, Kwekwe, Zimbabwe

DATE: 26 August 2020

RE: ALLEGED ABUSE OF SOCIAL WELFARE SUPPORT FOR THE VULNERABLE IN REDCLIFF

The Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa (ACT-SA) has received a tip-off from a whistleblower that on or about the 3rd or 4th of July 2020 at Redcliff Training Centre maize meant for the vulnerable was alleged abused and given to some employees of the Municipality of Redcliff in the Security and Planning Departments. Whilst two elderly people shared a single bag, each of the employees of the Municipality of Redcliff and all those who were coordinating or mobilizing the vulnerable took one bag per person. That said, they benefitted more than the targeted beneficiaries.

It is further alleged that the maize was looted during the presence of a Social Welfare officer.

To this end, we are kindly asking your good offices to investigate this issue and take appropriate action.

It is our considered opinion that all those who looted the social welfare support meant for the vulnerable should be asked to return the maize that they looted and also that they should face the law.

Looking forward to your intervention and appropriate action.