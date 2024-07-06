Murder cases at beer drinking spots increase

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Crime Reporter

Murder cases emanating from petty issues especially during beer drinking sprees and domestic disputes are on the increase countrywide.

This has prompted the police, who have been on record urging people to respect the sanctity of human life and to avoid solving disputes in violent ways, to conduct awareness campaigns.

During the past few months several people were murdered and police have since arrested suspects, while some are still at large.

This week, police in Mashonaland West province expressed concern over the high number of murder cases in the province.

This came after three people were stabbed to death in separate incidents over three days.

At least two suspects have been arrested over the murders committed in Chinhoyi, Karoi and Kadoma.

In the Chinhoyi incident, police arrested Bornfree Mugondi (30) of Mpata Section on allegations of stabbing Elijah Chirambiwa to death.

The incident occurred on June 27 at Chiwara Bottle Store when the late Chirambiwa had an altercation with Mugondi and four other suspects who are still at large.

It is alleged that one of the suspects stabbed Chirambiwa several times, leading to his death. They fled the scene after realising that Chirambiwa was dead.

Investigations have so far led to the arrest of Mugondi.

In another incident, Marshal Mhosva of Kadoma was stabbed to death with a knife following an altercation with a man only known as Giant at Jiggies Shops. Giant fled the scene.

In another case, Malvin Makore of Village 4C in Kasimure, Karoi, was stabbed to death at Lenzo Shopping Centre after he was found drinking beer with John Nyoni’s wife on June 29.

Nyoni fled the scene after committing the crime. Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the incidents.

“The police are concerned with murder cases being committed throughout the province over petty issues. People must respect the sanctity of human life. Where misunderstandings arise, people must resolve the disputes amicably, rather than resorting to violence.”

Police in Magunje, Karoi, are also appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Nomore Chikandiwa (32) and Solomon Chikandiwa (35), who are wanted in connection with a murder case which occurred on Monday at around 12.30am at Chinovhiringa Village.

The suspects took turns to assault Sammer Panashe Kaimbanemoyo (23) with sticks and a sjambok after he allegedly broke into Nomore Chikandiwa’s house and attempted to rape his wife. The victim died on the spot, and the suspects are on the run.

Again, in Karoi, a 21-year-old man died after he was struck with a log on the head following a misunderstanding over US$2 when they were having beers.

The man, Norman Chikoka, died after being admitted at Karoi Hospital and police have since arrested the suspect, Bonwell Mereki (24).

Police are also investigating a murder that was committee at a night club at Gokwe Centre, in which a yet to be identified man was fatally attacked by a mob after he stabbed a woman with a knife on her chest following a misunderstanding.

Elsewhere, police in Sipepa arrested Mncedisi Tshuma (29) over the killing of Freeman Gumbo (37).

Sipepa allegedly stabbed Gumbo with an okapi knife in the stomach after an argument over a girlfriend on June 24 near Qedulwazi, Tshayile Business Centre.

Police in Norton also arrested Enwell Sitima (45) in connection with a murder case which occurred last week at Ardbedeen Farm Compound.

Sitima is alleged to have struck his wife, Melody Kavipa (34) with a hoe on the neck and back after accusing her of infidelity.

Kavipa died on the spot and Sitima then wrapped the body with a blanket before hiding it under the bed.

In Shurugwi police are also investigating a murder case which occurred at Nduku Compound where the victim, Vasco Masara (31) died after he was attacked with a knife and an axe by two suspects only identified as Tadiwa Chirimuuta and Dingo Gombe, following an argument over a radio.

Police in Tengwe, Hurungwe District, Mashonaland West are also investigating a murder case in which Tavengwa Madziyadondo (32) died after being struck with a log on the head by Ronias Chirovapasi (32) following an argument at Nyamhishi Village during a memorial service.

In Chegutu, police are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a 44-year-old man whose body was found at Jamaica Farm with a missing palm and blood clots on the mouth and nose.

The victim had not returned home after going for fishing, prompting his wife and church members to search for him.