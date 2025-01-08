Mutamba Demotes Matanga Loyalists | Report

Police officers wake up in the morning to see a new Police boss. This is how secretive Mutamba’s appointments are taking place.

Those affected by the transfers range from the rank of Superintendent to Commissioner.

The most notable transfer is that of Commissioner Crispen Charumbira, who has been reassigned to the CID after being removed a few years ago following allegations of misconduct.

Until this week, Charumbira was the Officer Commanding Masvingo and had been cleared of the charges he faced.

Commissioner Nyabasa, who was the Officer Commanding CID and allegedly aligned with Matanga, has been transferred to Matabeleland North Province.

It is generally believed within the police force that senior officers are sent to Matabeleland North as a form of punishment.

The Mirror understands that other commissioners transferred by Mutamba include: Nyirenda to Mash Central, Nyakutsikwa to PI, Sithole to Chiadzwa, Hlabiso to Electronic Traffic Management, Ndou to Monitoring and Evaluation, Chizemo to Bulawayo, Mbengwa to Masvingo, AC Zengeya acting CSO Transport and Tembo back to PGHQ Training and Development, Tshuma back to Staff College and Makamache to Anti Stock Theft.