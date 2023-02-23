Source: Mutare man in court for defrauding Old Mutual –Newsday Zimbabwe

A Mutare man appeared before Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing charges of defrauding Old Mutual Insurance of US$90 000 in a fake insurance claim.

Allegations are that in May 2022, Munyaradzi Ramhewa and co-accused, Henrics Providence Donga and Llyod Makuzwa staged an accident in Mutare involving his vehicle.

They made a police report.

On 20 September 2022, Ramhewa made a claim through Reality Njabulo Chuma who is an employee at Bright Insurance Brokers to the effect his vehicle had severely damaged the front, suspension, engine and gearbox.

Acting upon the misrepresentation, Old Mutual Insurance Company went on to process the claim for the sum of US$90 000.

The case came to light when Old Mutual discovered that photos that were sent by the accused persons were different from the ones submitted by Road Angeles who towed the vehicle from the scene.

Ramhewa was granted $100 000 bail. His co-accused are also out on remand.