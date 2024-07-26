Source: ‘Muthi’ in porridge leads to murder -Newsday Zimbabwe

Allegations are that a misunderstanding occurred between Nkomo and his wife on July 17, 2024 when he found her allegedly sprinkling something in his plate of porridge.

A 34-YEAR-OLD man from Ntambama village in Madlambuzi area, Plumtree, allegedly murdered his wife following a dispute over porridge.

Honest Nkomo was remanded in custody to August 1 when he appeared at the Plumtree Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

When she refused to explain herself, he ordered her to eat the porridge.

She refused to eat the porridge and the misunderstanding escalated to violence.

During the scuffle, the now-deceased fell and Nkomo allegedly struck her with a pick on the head.

The prosecution alleged that he also struck her with a hammer, killing her instantly.

A police report was made, leading to his arrest.