Source: Mutodi quits Goromonzi seat – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

GOROMONZI West legislator Energy Mutodi has announced that he is no longer interested in representing the constituency and would not contest in 2023.

Mutodi, a former Information deputy minister and musician, has since transferred from Mashonaland East to Masvingo province. He made the announcement at a rally held in Goromonzi recently, which was attended by senior party officials from the province.

Zanu PF provincial spokesperson Tatenda Mavetera confirmed the development, saying: “In Goromonzi West, it emerged that Honourable Mutodi mentioned that he is no longer contesting to be MP in 2023. He bid farewell to his constituency a long time back, but should finish his term as the elected MP for Goromonzi West.”

Mutodi is now a provincial member in Masvingo province, but he is reportedly facing resistance as some party members frustrate his admission into the party structures.

Mutodi is said to have handed over a petition at the Zanu PF national headquarters in Harare accusing his detractors of barring him from establishing himself in Masvingo.

In the 2018 elections, Mutodi narrowly won in Goromonzi West against the then Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance candidate Clifford Nhamburo.

The opposition party had fielded another candidate Luke Tamborinyoka, which split the votes, resulting in Mutodi winning.

Tamborinyoka grabbed more than 6 000 votes from Namburo’s more than 10 000 votes, which could have seen the opposition comfortably romping to victory.

Zanu PF lost two constituencies only in Mashonaland East province to the opposition, namely Goromonzi South and Marondera Central.