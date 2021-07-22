Source: Mutsvangwa urges traditional leaders in Covid-19 fight | The Herald

Pallbearers carry the casket of Cde James Jonga to his final resting place in Mhondoro where Minister Mutsvangwa and Minister Mliswa-Chikoka were part of the other mourners

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Traditional chiefs and village heads should help in the fight against Covid-19 and promote vaccination as the virus now ravages rural communities, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

She was speaking yesterday at the late District Development Fund (DDF) permanent secretary and liberation hero, Cde James Jonga’s burial in Mhondoro-Mubaira.

Cde Jonga (70), who is survived by his wife Miriam, five children and seven grandchildren, died last Thursday after a short illness.

The burial was attended by senior Government officials and Zanu PF members, including the party’s Politburo member Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, Minister of State for Mashonaland West Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, deputy chief secretary in the Office of the President Martin Rushwaya and National Railways of Zimbabwe board chairperson Mr Martin Dinha.

Minister Mutsvangwa said traditional chiefs were supposed to keep on encouraging communities to adhere to Covid-19 regulations and the fight against the virus.

“Traditional chiefs should always encourage communities on behalf of the Government,” she said. “People should always put on their masks, observe social distancing and sanitising as the virus is wiping communities across the world.

“Communities should also complement these efforts by getting vaccinated for free across the country. The virus is now affecting rural communities that were previously regarded as safe zones.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said at least 1,2 million people had received their first jabs, while 640 000 others were fully vaccinated after taking their second dose.