Source: Mwenezi police gun down man in cold blood -Newsday Zimbabwe

BEITBRIDGE March 19 (NewsDay Live)- Police in Mwenezi have come under the spotlight for fatally shooting a passenger aboard a vehicle which allegedly sped off after being waved down near Rutenga along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway on Tuesday.

The area is synonymous with robberies and carjackings.

The deceased, identified as Shadreck Madzore (21) was sitting at the back of the pick-up truck when he was reportedly hit by two bullets fired from an unmarked Toyota Probox car used by the police officers.

After a high-speed chase, the two vehicles stopped at the tollgate, and that is when police discovered that Madzore had been shot dead.

According to the deceased’s family members, the police officers went on to arrest the truck driver and the other passenger labelling them robbers before releasing them without laying any charges.

Masvingo provincial police spokesman Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said he was yet to receive the report.

“Let me check with Mwenezi, I have not received the report.

“Later you may have to check with the national office,” he said.

An uncle of the deceased Samson Madzore accused police of over-reacting and abusing firearms.

“The the car which is mine had a puncture at that detour,” he said.

“We heard that soon after replacing the wheel, they (the driver and his passengers) proceeded, but were flagged by a Toyota Probox car without plates.

“Fearing robbers, they did not stop. My driver sped off with the other car in hot pursuit.

“The occupants of the car opened fire and hit Shadreck twice and that is the statement made to police in our presence.

‘”Senior police officers from Masvingo attended.

“I am surprised you say no report was made in Masvingo and yet that’s where they took the body to.”

Last week, a haulage truck driver was assaulted and robbed of cash and other valuables in the same area.