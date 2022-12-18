Source: Mwonzora set to tighten grip on MDC-T – The Standard

MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora is set to consolidate his power in the opposition party at today’s elective congress in the capital where 2 500 delegates are expected to attend.

Mwonzora is unopposed after he was nominated under controversial circumstances following allegations that he elbowed out other presidential hopefuls such as Norest Marara.

Marara was accused of not having served a period of five years in the party.

Other presidential hopefuls include party chairperson Morgen Komichi and Mwonzora’s deputy Elias Mudzuri.

MDC-T spokesperson Witness Dube yesterday said delegates had started arriving for the congress in Harare.

“We are expecting 2 500 delegates, but they are using their own money since our party does not have money,” Dube said.

“The congress will be held at the City Sports Centre and we are inviting the media to witness the historic moment.”

Mwonzora snatched the party from opposition leader Nelson Chamisa and went on to claim all MDC names and symbols.

Chamisa later formed the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and other MDC Alliance members after they were left with no party.

In December 2020, Mwonzora defeated his ally Thokozani Khupe in a disputed presidential election at the party’s extraordinary congress.

Mudzuri and Komichi were the other contestants. Mwonzora later elbowed out Khupe from the party and the former deputy prime minister has now thrown her weight behind Chamisa ahead of the 2023 elections.

Mwonzora has been dithering on the congress dates.

Marara approached the High Court recently seeking an order stopping the holding of the congress accusing Mwonzora of flouting the party constitution to elbow out other contestants, but the application was thrown out.

According to sources, the nomination process did not only disempower Marara, but also Mudzuri and Komichi.

Marara is a former MDC-T Morgan Tsvangirai top ally who facilitated the purchase of two of Tsvangirai’s Toyota Prado vehicles in 2011.

He was later arrested on charges of smuggling them through the Beitbridge border post.

He contested the March by-elections in Harare Central, but lost to Murisi Zvizwai of CCC.