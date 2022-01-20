Mwonzora’s MDC-T suspends Thokozani Khupe 

The Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T has suspended its first vice president Thokozani Khupe with immediate effect.

Source: Mwonzora’s MDC-T suspends Thokozani Khupe – The Zimbabwean

In a statement this Thursday, MDC-T Secretary For Information and Publicity Witness Dube said the party is investigating several allegations made against Khupe.

He however did not specify the allegations. Below is the full statement by Dube:

Khupe had earlier on Thursday announced that she would address a press conference on Friday.

