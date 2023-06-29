Mzembi Criticizes Mnangagwa For Allegedly Blocking Kasukuwere’s Presidential Candidacy

I submit that the decision to accept the first respondent’s nomination paper is in breach of section 91(1)(d) of the Constitution and invalid. I was convinced that this circumstance meant that he is no longer a registered voter for any constituency in the republic and consequently, he does not qualify for candidacy for election to the office of President.

Saviour Kasukuwere has been in self-imposed exile in South Africa since 2017. He skipped the country when the late former President, Robert Mugabe, was ousted from power. In response to the application, Mzembi said:

This is the zenith of electoral cowardice and fear of Kasukuwere by the President of Zim ED Mnangagwa. If you cant manage internal party divisions and diversity and you resort to expulsions you reap rebellion and dissent. You had 6 years to fix this!

Saviour Kasukuwere, who registered as an independent candidate for the upcoming presidential election, will know his eligibility to contest on Thursday, June 29th when the High Court convenes to adjudicate the matter. His spokesperson and chief election agent, Jacqueline Sande, has confirmed that the legal team is preparing a response and will fight the case in court. Sande has expressed confidence that Kasukuwere will succeed in his bid to contest the presidential election, stating that there is no sustainable case to prevent him from running.

Some observers have suggested that the clause in the Electoral Act which disqualifies individuals who have been out of their constituencies for a specific period from participating in an election should be abolished. They argue that this will affect many Zimbabweans living abroad who return home to vote during elections. There are many Zimbabweans living in exile or working in neighbouring countries who are still listed on the voters’ roll, and it is uncertain if they will be prevented from returning home to vote.