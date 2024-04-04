Source: NABA win another gong -Newsday Zimbabwe

NABA registered their first silverware of 2024 after bagging the Harare Volleyball Season Opener at Morris Depot in Harare beating rivals UZ Wolves in the final.

UNSTOPPABLE men’s volleyball champions, Non-Academic Bachelors Association (NABA), added another domestic title this year after winning the Zimbabwe Volleyball Open Tournament during the Easter Holiday at Midlands State University (MSU).

The Harare-based club, who are Egypt-bound for the Continental Volleyball Club Championships at the end of this month, edged Support Unit 3-2 in an exciting final played on Sunday.

NABA registered their first silverware of 2024 after bagging the Harare Volleyball Season Opener at Morris Depot in Harare beating rivals UZ Wolves in the final.

On their way to the final of the well-attended 10-team tournament for the men’s category, NABA made light work of Crocs beating them 2-0 in the quarterfinals. They went on to dehorn Black Rhinos 3-1 in the semis while Support Unit accounted for Bindura 2-0 in the quarters and Highlanders in the semifinals.

Bosso beat Rhinos 2-1 in the third-place playoff to claim bronze medal with the latter finishing in fourth place while UZ Wolves, also billed to participate in Egypt, settled for fifth place.

In the women’s division Harare City Women regained their mojo as they were crowned champions after accounting for archrivals, UZ Wolves Women 3-2 in the final.

The Lady Citizens edged Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) in the quarterfinals, thumped Black Mambas 3-0 in the semis to setup a final berth against UZ Wolves.

On the other hand, UZ Wolves beat Vipers 2-0 in the quarterfinals and Support Unit 1-3 in the semis while Support beat Mambas in the third-place playoff to win bronze medal.

Mambas finished the tournament in fourth place while CUT took position five.

The women’s category saw 10 teams competing in the Zim Open Tournament over the weekend.