Source: National Building Society seeks permanent foothold in Masvingo | The Herald

George Maponga in Masvingo

The National Building Society (NBS) is planning to spread its tentacles across Masvingo province to aid Government’s housing delivery agenda and also offer unique banking services that are responsive to the current needs of the market.

NBS has lined up a four-day programme in Masvingo where the financial institution seeks to understand the market fully and come up with solutions that go beyond providing social security but also financial security covering individuals, small businesses and even corporates in line with Government’s targets set under the National Development Strategy 1(NDS1).

The bank has already held roadshows across the province with top officials of the bank led by managing director Mr Tapera Mushoriwa engaging key stakeholders.

According to Mr Mushoriwa this current drive is part of the bank’s new vision under the “Bank, Build and Go Beyond” initiative as the financial institution seeks to make a lasting mark on the local market.

Addressing delegates including captains of industry drawn from Masvingo during an interactive cocktail dinner, Mr Mushoriwa said his institution is pursuing what he termed, “banking unusual.”

“We would like to paint Masvingo green (NBS’s huge presence) and we are saying all along NBS has been associated with building houses in the past but now we are saying the bank is now much more, we now go beyond, we are a state-owned financial institution and we want to understand the market,” said Mr Mushoriwa.

“Under the ‘Go Beyond’ drive we are saying we want to bank everyone in their personal capacity, provide employee schemes and mortgages. We are saying we can build your wealth in terms of building of businesses, and social security investment using tailor-made solutions.”

The NBS chief said he was in Masvingo together with his team to listen to the needs of the market in the ancient city and beyond.

The financial institution has a wide range of packages that suit Zimbabweans from all income groups including civil servants with the bank emphasising that its main objective is to engender social security which by extension entails the provision of roofs on citizens’ heads.

The bank plans to roll out a number of housing projects across Masvingo City some under partnerships with local authorities that have land in fulfilment of the Government’s development targets envisioned under 2030.