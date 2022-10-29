National Foods expands market share 

0

Source: National Foods expands market share –Newsday Zimbabwe

FOOD manufacturing giant National Foods Holdings Limited has diversified into pasta and biscuits production to increase its market share.

Addressing journalists during a media tour of the company’s factory in Harare yesterday, National Foods chief executive officer Michael Lashbrook said the company spent US$ 13million on both plants.

“We are mainly focusing on feeding the nation and improving the quality of food.  We also want to promote local products to bring more income to the country. So we are installing a biscuit plant which is also part of National Foods’ major projects.  We spent US$5, 6 million on the pasta line plant and US$7, 7 million on the biscuit line,” Lashbrook said.

Harare provincial development coordinator Tafadzwa Muguti said the government was  working directly with captains of industry to create jobs and wealth in the country.

“We are trying to promote the Buy Zimbabwe agenda. We have built relationships with captains of industry and now we are working directly with the biggest companies who are creating jobs and wealth in the country. We are looking at value addition, and import substitution which is both formal and informal. So far 80% of our local products are in high demand, that’s why we are doing more projects.” Muguti said.

The company recently launched Pearlenta Smart Carbs meals, and all-day instant cereals to increase health benefits for consumers.

Related posts:

  1. Zanu PF disowns official who called for Nelson Chamisa to be killed
  2. IN NUMBERS | Zimbabwe’s population has almost grown to the size of Gauteng’s 
  3. Armed robbers hit Mukuru outlet in Byo
  4. Thuli-Manyange Dam completion to miss target 
  5. Mubaiwa protests trial delays
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.