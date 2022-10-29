Source: National Foods expands market share –Newsday Zimbabwe

FOOD manufacturing giant National Foods Holdings Limited has diversified into pasta and biscuits production to increase its market share.

Addressing journalists during a media tour of the company’s factory in Harare yesterday, National Foods chief executive officer Michael Lashbrook said the company spent US$ 13million on both plants.

“We are mainly focusing on feeding the nation and improving the quality of food. We also want to promote local products to bring more income to the country. So we are installing a biscuit plant which is also part of National Foods’ major projects. We spent US$5, 6 million on the pasta line plant and US$7, 7 million on the biscuit line,” Lashbrook said.

Harare provincial development coordinator Tafadzwa Muguti said the government was working directly with captains of industry to create jobs and wealth in the country.

“We are trying to promote the Buy Zimbabwe agenda. We have built relationships with captains of industry and now we are working directly with the biggest companies who are creating jobs and wealth in the country. We are looking at value addition, and import substitution which is both formal and informal. So far 80% of our local products are in high demand, that’s why we are doing more projects.” Muguti said.

“We started this programme last year, and this becomes the first largest company that we are visiting under the food processing sector. Currently we know that indigenous foods have increased production. We want to make sure that our supermarket shelves are filled with Zimbabwean products.”

The company recently launched Pearlenta Smart Carbs meals, and all-day instant cereals to increase health benefits for consumers.