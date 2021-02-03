National Health Supply Chain and Procurement Expert (Zimbabwe National/Resident only)

Monitoring and Evaluation Consultancy in Zimbabwe about Health, requiring 5-9 years of experience, from AAN Associates; closing on 15 Feb 2021
The Health Development Fund (HDF) in Zimbabwe (2016-2020) is a multi-donor funded UNICEF-UNFPA joint programme. The Reproductive, Maternal, Neonatal, Child and Adolescent Health – Nutrition (RMNCAH-N) programme builds upon two previous multi-donor pooled funds implemented under the purview of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC): the UNICEF supported Health Transition Fund (HTF), which was aimed at health systems strengthening for MNCH; and the UNFPA supported Integrated Support Fund (ISF) on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Prevention of HIV and Gender Based Violence.
One of the many key aspects of the HDF programme evaluation is the assessment of the programme interventions pertaining to health procurement and health supply chain.
In this context, the consultant is required to undertake:
- Desk Review of the Programme Documents and other Existing Data:
- Review a few selected (5-6) essential documents or information of the UNICEF HDF Programme to develop basic understanding of the Programme and Evaluation. [AAN will provide these documents]
- Development and Finalization of Evaluation Tools:
- Review and provide the technical inputs (pertaining to Health Supply Chain and Health Procurement) on draft data collection tools (Guidelines for Key Informant Interviews, Focus Group Discussions, Patient Exit Interviews, Health Facility Rapid Assessment, and templates for workshop group work etc.)
- Work with other team members on the assigned tasks related with revision of evaluation tools.
- Field Mission Work:
- Independently, or together with Team Lead and/or other evaluation mission members, conduct KIIs/FGDs with government agencies, UNICEF team and at district level.
- Prepare notes for each meeting for analysis and reporting purpose.
- Participate in internal discussions for sharing reflections on key findings from the fieldwork [on need basis].
- Post Feld Mission Data Consolidation/Analysis:
- Develop notes for the interviews and FGDs conducted and/or participated during the field mission (household survey, KIIs, FGDs, and reflection workshop)
- Draft Evaluation Report Review:
- Preparation of the assigned (relevant to your expertise) sections of the draft evaluation report.
- Review the assigned sections (relevant to your expertise) of the draft evaluation report (to be prepared by other AAN team members), make edits to ensure all evaluation questions/objectives are addressed appropriately.
