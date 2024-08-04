Source: National hero burial tomorrow | The Sunday Mail

Cde Ndebele

Sunday Mail Reporter

PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA is set to preside over the burial of national hero Cde Makheti Ndebele at the National Heroes Acre tomorrow.

Cde Ndebele, known by his nom de guerre Cde Jack Mpofu, died on Saturday last week at his home in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo.

He was 82.

He is revered as a pioneering combatant, who was among the first 200 cadres to join the liberation struggle in 1967.

He rose through the ranks, becoming a military instructor, who trained thousands of guerrilla fighters.

In a statement last night, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage said Cde Ndebele, who was a member of the ZIPRA High Command, will be buried at the National Heroes Acre.

“His Excellency, the President, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa, will preside over this event,” said the ministry.

Yesterday, Cde Ndebele’s body was taken to his house in Cowdray Park, where it lay in state.

“Tomorrow (today) from 5am, the body of the late military supremo will be taken to his homestead, Mzila village, in Plumtree, where friends and relatives will be able to pay their last respects to the indefatigable son of the soil.

“A church service in honour of the late national hero will be held at Mzila village, Plumtree, at 10am. The body of the late national hero will then be taken back to Cowdray Park in Bulawayo.

“At 3pm, the body will be airlifted to Charles Gumbo Barracks, where it will lie in state ahead of burial on Monday.

“Burial proceedings will commence on Monday, August 5, 2024, and members of the public are invited to come and give a huge send-off to this dedicated son of the soil.”

Mourners are expected to be seated by 7am.

Cde Ndebele was born on June 6, 1942, under Chief Tshitshi’s area in Mangwe district, Matabeleland South province.

He was among the first group of guerrilla fighters to join the armed struggle after ZAPU and ZANU successfully lobbied the Organisation of African Unity to train its members in preparation for the liberation struggle.

He trained at Morogoro in Tanzania, under the command of Albert Nxele, with Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Russia, Cde Ambrose Mutinhiri, as the chief of staff.

He was to be involved in military operations in areas such as Victoria Falls in 1972.

Cde Ndebele was also present when ZIPRA Commander-General Nikita Mangena was killed in a landmine explosion following an ambush by Rhodesian forces near Deka Drum in the Zambezi Valley on June 28, 1978.

He suffered an injury he would carry for the rest of his life.