National hero Mutsvunguma always put Zim first: Dr Muswere 

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere, who is also the Member of Parliament for Makoni West, pays his condolences to Ms Vena Mutsvunguma, sister of the national hero. — Pictures: Tinai Nyadzayo

Simba Rushwaya in MAKONI

Brigadier-General (Retired) Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma, who has been declared a national hero, was a gallant cadre who believed “in Zimbabwe first”, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

Brig-Gen (Rtd) Mutsvunguma, who died on June 13, is set to be buried at the National Heroes Acre tomorrow.

President Mnangagwa will preside over the ceremony.

Addressing hundreds of mourners at the national hero’s rural homestead in Kwaramba village, Makoni West, yesterday, Dr Muswere, who is also the Member of Parliament for the area, said: “The legacy Cde Mutsvunguma left us is that Zimbabwe comes first, that we use everything in our capacity to protect the rights and interests of Zimbabwe, that we come from a heritage of resilience, a heritage of freedom and a heritage of hardworking people.”

Dr Muswere said Cde Mutsvunguma was an advocate of peace.

“Looking at Vision 2030, Cde Mutsvunguma believed that there must be peace in the country to achieve that. We contested twice or thrice in the party with Cde Mutsvunguma, but he showed me he was one of the few comrades committed to the development of Zimbabwe and that of the party. He put the party and the nation ahead of his personal ambitions.

“Cde Mutsvunguma believed that Africa should be free from imperialists; that, as Zimbabweans, we should take steps to return our country from imperialists.”

His body was later ferried to his home in Rusape town, where it lay in state.

A church service in honour of the national hero will be held in Rusape this morning before the body is ferried to Harare for tomorrow’s burial.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage said: “Following the conferment of national hero status on the late Brigadier-General (Rtd) Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage wishes to inform the nation that his burial will be on Monday 1 July 2024, at the National Shrine. His Excellency, the President Cde Dr E.D. Mnangagwa will preside over this event.

“Burial proceedings will commence on Monday, July 1, 2024, and members of the public are invited to come and give a huge send-off to this dedicated son of the soil. Mourners are expected to be seated by 7am.”

The revered war veteran and military man was declared a national hero by President Mnangagwa on Wednesday in recognition of his immense contribution to Zimbabwe before and after independence.

He was 67.

Brig-Gen (Rtd) Mutsvunguma was born on March 4, 1957 in Makoni, and crossed the border into Mozambique to join the liberation struggle in September 1975, alongside 16 other cadres, including three girls from St Augustine’s Mission.

He stayed at the Nyadzonya Camp as a security officer and received initial military training at the Morogoro Camp between 1975 and June 1976.

After training, he was deployed to the Manica province operational area under the Tangwena Sector and later took a political course at the ZANLA headquarters, then in Chimoio.

Upon completing the course, he was deployed to Nachingweya as a base security officer. In April 1978, Brig-Gen (Rtd) Mutsvunguma was deployed to the Pasichigare ZANLA High Command Base as trustee commander/political commissar instructor.

His responsibilities at the ZANLA headquarters were to be answerable to President Mnangagwa, for political reorientation of ZANLA-trained cadres, politicisation of captured whites from Rhodesia, analysing worldwide news for the consumption of the ZANLA High Command and General Staff, and drafting political programmes and lessons for cadres and instructors.

He was also answerable to the late national hero Cde George Rutanhire, who was head of political departments, which included Political Instructors, Research and Development, Music and Mbira Arts, and News and News Analysis.

He assisted in the production of the Zimbabwe News magazine with the late Cde Henry Muchemwa, CdeTendayi Chitsotso, Cde Herbert Matanga and Cde George Kashiri.

Cde Mutsvunguma was elevated to become a member of the General Staff in February 1980, and was tasked with the integration of the ZANLA and ZIPRA forces to form a new 21 Infantry Battalion.

He was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army in March 1980 and was the commanding officer at the 11 Infantry Battalion between 1993 and 1994, before directing staff at the Zimbabwe Staff College between 1995 and 1997.

He was also defence attaché to the United States between 2000 and 2006.

Cde Mutsvunguma is survived by his wife Mirriam and eight children.