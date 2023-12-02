National Prosecuting Authority board appointed 

THE Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Honourable Ziyambi Ziyambi has appointed a nine-member board for the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, (NPAZ).

The board will be chaired by Prosecutor General Justice Loyce Matanda Moyo.

The other board members include Justice Nicholas Ndou, Mrs Varaidzo Zifudze, Mrs Violet Mudzimba, Mr Morgan Makina, Dr Tarisai Mutangi, Mr Rex Shana, Mrs Rosemary Mukogo and Mr Tafadzwa Mupariwa.

The board, whose appointment is with effect from the 24th of November 2023, has a four-year tenure.

