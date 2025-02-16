Source: National Youth Day preparations on course | The Sunday News

Zanu-PF Youth League Bulawayo Province members follow proceedings during the league’s inter-district meeting held at Davies Hall in Bulawayo yesterday

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zanu-PF Bulawayo Province yesterday called on all youths to participate in the National Youth Day celebrations scheduled for Barbourfields Stadium in the city on Thursday and Friday.

The two-day event whose preparations are on course promises to be a vibrant showcase of youth empowerment, unity, and national pride, with President Mnangagwa expected to grace the occasion on Friday.

Addressing an inter-district youth league meeting at Davies Hall yesterday, Zanu-PF National Youth League Commissar Cde Tsungai Makumbe emphasised the importance of discipline and mobilisation among the youth.

Cde Makumbe urged young people across the province and beyond to actively participate in the celebrations, which are set to highlight the critical role of the youth in nation-building.

“I have been sent by the party to deliver the good news that Bulawayo will be hosting this year’s National Youth Day celebrations. The President has already confirmed that he will attend the commemorations and now the ball is in our court as a province to prepare and mobilise ourselves for this important occasion on our calendar as the youths,” said Cde Makumbe.

The celebrations will be divided into two key segments. On Thursday, Bulawayo and nearby provinces will partake in various activities tailored to engage the local youths and showcase their talents.

Friday will mark the grand finale, with the entire nation converging on Barbourfields Stadium for a day of festivities, speeches, and performances.

President Mnangagwa is expected to deliver the keynote address, underscoring the Government’s commitment to youth empowerment and development.

To ensure widespread participation, Cde Makumbe revealed that 106 buses have been availed to transport participants from different districts to the venue.

He also emphasised that locals will be prioritised in the programme and services, ensuring that the event benefits the immediate community while welcoming participants from across the country.

“The availability of transport is a clear indication of our commitment to making this event accessible to all,” said Cde Makumbe.

“We want to ensure that every young person who wishes to attend can do so without hindrance. At the same time, we are prioritising the involvement of locals in the programme, from performances to logistical support, to ensure that Bulawayo reaps the full benefits of hosting this national event.”

Adding his voice to the call, Bulawayo Provincial Chairman Cde Jabulani Sibanda urged the youths to embrace their role as the future of the nation.

Cde Sibanda reminded the youths of their responsibility to carry forward the revolution and ensure the continuity of the party’s legacy.

“As the youth, you have the task of carrying forward the revolution. The National Youth Day is your day to show the nation that you are ready to take over from those who have departed and those who have aged, just like me,” said Cde Sibanda.

“It is a day when you take responsibility for the nation so that the nation sees that you are ready to lead.”

Cde Sibanda used a vivid analogy to drive home his message, comparing the youth to seeds that hold the potential to grow and sustain the revolution.

“What you have to understand is that if a house has mealie-meal, it can only serve as food. Even if you decide to plough it, it will never germinate. Only seeds germinate. As such, it is important that the party has youths who are the seeds that we sow and expect to germinate and defend the revolution going forward,” he explained.

He further emphasised the importance of unity and proper communication within the party structures, cautioning the youth against relying on social media for information.

“What I want you to do as young people is to be able to stand up and understand objective truth and subjective truth. Never take things from social media but know how the party communicates. Our party resolutions are done in conferences, not on social media. The resolutions of the party are communicated through party structures. They are never communicated through other means,” said Cde Sibanda.

The National Youth Day celebrations come at a time when the Government is intensifying efforts to address youth empowerment, skills development and entrepreneurship. @nyeve14