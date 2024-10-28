Source: Navigating uncertainty: a blog compilation | zimbabweland

Over the last 8 weeks I have provided a summary of each of the chapters of my new book, Navigating Uncertainty: Radical Rethinking for a Turbulent World. Published by Polity Books, it came out in Europe in August and in the US in October. It’s free to download or you can buy a copy with a discount code (SCO20)!

In the last few weeks I have been presenting the book in a number of different places. Starting at IDS in Brighton, then on to Amsterdam, Bielefeld, Kassel, Cologne, Bonn, Zurich, Bern, Geneva, Paris and then back to London. It was quite a train trip (you will have seen some of the sites if you follow me on Twitter @ianscoones!). However it was rewarded by many fascinating discussions, informed by very different settings – from a PhD conference on environmental issues in the Netherlands to a political science department in the Sorbonne in Paris. The final stop was a great discussion in a new London space, the Kairos Club in Tottenham Court Road, with a diverse and engaged group.

For those of you who missed the blogs over the last weeks, I am putting them together here. Next week, it will be back to normal service with a more direct focus on Zimbabwe and land/agrarian issues.