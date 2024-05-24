Source: NBS set to launch new subsidiary, Lenderspark Finance -Newsday Zimbabwe

STATE-OWNED mortgage lender National Building Society (NBS) will today launch Lenderspark Finance, a new subsidiary seeking to cater for the financially excluded individuals through microfinancing.

“Lenderspark Finance is a dedicated microfinancing company and a subsidiary of the NBS. Our purpose is simple: financial inclusion, affordability and flexibility, macro disruptor in microfinancing,” NBS general manager Bernard Gambe said.

The organisation’s vision is to become a leading microfinance institution that includes, incubates and empowers the livelihoods of all Zimbabweans through offering innovative financial lending, driving economic development and inclusive prosperity.

Its mission is to provide accessible and responsible financial products and services that cater to the specific needs of the diverse market, promoting financial inclusion and enabling positive economic investment for a brighter future.

Through its solid capital base and support structure, NBS is poised to be the market leader in the provision and facilitation for affordable housing developments.

NBS has committed to grow market share in this focus area through a client- centric selling approach coupled with the cross and up-selling of other products and services offered by its strategic partners and shareholder National Social Security Authority.

The society says it will pursue innovative channels in the delivery of service to its client with a focus on enabling convenience and affordability.

The NBS business structure is geared towards creation of a one-stop-shop financial powerhouse through the wide array of products and services, the company said.