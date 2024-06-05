Source: NBSZ dragged to court over contractual dispute –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE National Blood Services (NBSZ) is embroiled in a labour dispute with one of its Matabeleland-based officials whose contract was reportedly terminated under unclear circumstances.

Southern Region executive Ntuthuko Nyathi’s contract was allegedly terminated at the instigation of the organsation’s board chairperson, Rodgers Matsikidze.

According to labour court papers in the possession of this publication, Nyathi was on a fixed five-year contract that expired on February 29, 2024.

From March 1, 2024, the complainant continued with his normal duties under the same terms and conditions as both parties did not indicate that they intended to terminate the contract.

Nyathi’s contract was eventually signed by the NBSZ chief executive officer Lucy Marowa during the course of March.

However, court papers reveal that the board chairperson allegedly tore the contract when it was presented for ratification, accusing Nyathi of sabotaging a disciplinary process involving workers at the Bulawayo branch.

Instead, Matsikidze allegedly directed management to offer him a three-month contract.

Nyathi refused to sign the three month’s contract, arguing that at law, his five-year contract was rebirthed and tacitly renewed for another five-year term under the same terms and conditions.

After failing to reach an agreement, his contract was eventually terminated on April 30, 2024, leading the matter to spill to the Labour Court for arbitration.

A labour officer from the Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare ministry presided over the case on May 17 at Mhlahlandlela government complex.

During the hearing, the two parties failed to agree on out-of-court settlement modalities, leading to the issuance of no settlement certificate.

The matter was referred for arbitration and is still to be allocated a date for hearing.

NBSZ has, however, proceeded to advertise Nyathi’s position in the media despite that the case is still pending.

Nyathi is being represented by Prince Dubeko Sibanda of Ncube and Partners.