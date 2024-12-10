Ncube Sues Tshabangu Over Parliamentary Reshuffle

Some critics argue that this reshuffle seeks to replace current holders of influential positions with his supporters.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Tshabangu, and Senator Nonhlahla Mlotshwa have been named as respondents in the court papers.

The applicants are requesting a court declaration that Tshabangu’s decision to remove them from the Standing Rules and Orders Committee (SROC) is unlawful and exceeds his constitutional authority.

They are also challenging the appointment of Mlotshwa as the CCC chief whip, claiming the position is not recognised under Section 151 (2) of the Constitution.

Further, they are contesting the reshuffling of various CCC members across parliamentary committees.

The applicants seek an order to prevent the Speaker from announcing these changes in the National Assembly.

In support of their application, Ncube filed an affidavit asserting that Tshabangu lacked the authority to make such decisions and that disciplinary action will be taken against him.

Ncube argued that Tshabangu violated a previous court order that barred him from recalling party members, claiming the reshuffle was effectively a recall.

Ncube’s affidavit further argued that Tshabangu’s actions were an overreach of power, and disciplinary proceedings would follow. Said Ncube:

His actions (Tshabangu) do not represent the collective decision of the CCC. He was on a frolic of his own and what he did does not reflect the collective and correct position of the 1 Applicant (CCC). He is a non-entity and it is surprising that the Speaker keeps entertaining him instead of the party. I firmly contend that Tshabangu has disguised recalls as redeployments in violation of a court ruling.

The matter is yet to be heard in court, and no official date has been set for the hearing. Until the case is heard, the status quo remains.