Ndhlovu excited to be part of Gems camp

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Thandazile Ndhlovu

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

FOR 19-year-old Thandazile Ndhlovu, being part of the Zimbabwe national netball team’s final camp ahead of the forthcoming Vitality Netball World Cup is an opportunity to prove herself.

The tall goal-shooter, who plays for GreenFuel in the Premier Netball League, is excited to be part of the ongoing camp at Girls High School in preparation for the Vitality Netball World Cup to be held in Cape Town, South Africa from July 28 to August 6.

Ndhlovu’s dream is to make the travelling team and she knows she has to work hard for that.

“It means a lot,” she said.

“I am so happy to be part of this camp and I think it’s very important. So I think I really have to work hard so that I make it in the team that will go to the World Cup.

“The training has been going well, like training with boys sometimes. It’s really helping because physically they are strong and its helping me to be physically fit because out there, obviously some of the girls are strong in terms of their fitness.

“If I manage to make the team, I will to do my best because there will be scouts from countries like Australia and New Zealand, and they may notice my talent” said Ndhlovu.

She was part of the team that took part at the Spar Diamond Challenge last November.

The Gems technical team named a 21-member squad for this camp and it will be trimmed to 15.